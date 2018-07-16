One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Pulaski County on Sunday afternoon.

According to GBI Special Agent Scott Whitley, a man who lives at 127 North Lumpkin Street shot and killed another man inside the home before 5:30 p.m.

Whitley says the male victim did not live in that house.

GBI agents are still investigating what caused the shooting and are conducting interviews with those involved.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen requested help from the GBI Sunday afternoon and Whitley says Brannen is handling further media inquires.

WMAZ has not been able to reach Sheriff Brannen.

© 2018 WMAZ