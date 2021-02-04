Man shot to death in west Macon, deputies looking for teen

It happened just before noon near the Blossom Hill Apartments on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after a shooting in west Macon Friday and investigators need your help finding another man wanted for questioning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before noon in the 4000-block of Mercer University Drive near Blossom Hill Apartments.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the deceased as 25-year-old Kenneth Snead, and says he died in the emergency room of the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Investigators are now looking for 17-year-old Robert James Ottman Jr. so he can be questioned in the case.