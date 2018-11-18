The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on the 3300 block of Thunderbird Rd. in just before 9 p.m.

Deputies say an unknown person shot into the home of 21-year old Eric Brown Jr., hitting him twice in the back.

Brown was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, no one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-68CRIME.

