Man shot in Warner Robins, police investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins police department says they are investigating an aggravated assault case after a man was shot.

In a release, they say that officers responded to the Houston Medical Center at around 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they confirmed that a 27-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

They say that further investigation indicated the wound happened during a domestic dispute at 91 Bass Road.

It is an ongoing investigation, and the police department says names will not be released yet.