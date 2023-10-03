Man shot in Warner Robins, police investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins police department says they are investigating an aggravated assault case after a man was shot.
In a release, they say that officers responded to the Houston Medical Center at around 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, they confirmed that a 27-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
They say that further investigation indicated the wound happened during a domestic dispute at 91 Bass Road.
It is an ongoing investigation, and the police department says names will not be released yet.
If you have any information about the case, you can call lead detective Karmen Thompson at 478-303-5380 or Macon regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.