Man shot while walking in Macon

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Thrasher Circle.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Macon Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 4400 Block of Thrasher Circle.

Deputies responded to Navicent Health regarding a person shot. The 22-year-old male victim was not able to talk to deputies as he was being treated for his injuries.

He is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.