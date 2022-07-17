Police: Person shot in chest with crossbow at Atlanta convenience store

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot in the chest with a crossbow at an Atlanta convenience store Saturday night.

Officers said they responded around 10:30 p.m. and met the victim, who they said had a laceration on his chest.

Eventually, they determined the man had been shot by a bow and arrow at the Pic N Pay on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

There, police said a gold minivan pulled up while the man was outside the store and someone in the van got out and fired at him.

Atlanta Police add that the victim is currently in stable condition.

However, investigators are still working to determine what led up to the bizarre attack.

