Warner Robins police are investigating after receiving an aggravated assault call from the Subway restaurant located at 600 Russell Parkway and the 100 block of Hazel Drive.

That's according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department. The release says at around 6 p.m. Friday evening, officers were called to the location and found a 37-year-old man with at least one stab wound to the stomach area. The man was transported to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

A possible suspect has been identified. At this time, officers believe there was a confrontation at a home on the 100 block of Hazel Drive that led up to the stabbing. Police say those involved knew each other.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

