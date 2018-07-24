A standoff between a man, and police and SWAT team members has come to an end in Byron.

According to Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon, police responded to a call Tuesday evening from the Comfort Suites Hotel in Byron requesting a welfare check for a gentleman they hadn’t seen in two days, but had been staying in the hotel for 17 days.

When police arrived, they found the door barricaded with all the furniture inside the room.

The SWAT team was called in after family members and police were not able to make contact.

The man inside was confirmed as a military veteran, and police are saying he is under intense mental and physical stress.

No weapon was found and police say he never threatened anyone or himself.

Byron Police Chief Cannon commented on the large police response.

“In situations like this, you don’t know what happens. You don’t know what’s going on. You don’t know what’s going through that person’s mind. He was ex-military, does he have a firearm? Does he not? So that’s why we must protect ourselves and have a force and a presence to do so,” said Cannon.

The unidentified veteran was taken to a veteran’s hospital and is under observation.

