Man taken to hospital for mental, physical evaluation after climbing water tower in Cordele

The man got down after hours of talking with rescue authorities.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man is safe after climbing a water tower in Cordele late Monday night.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the Cordele Police Department responded first to the incident and then requested help from the sheriff's office to the water tower located in the city limits on 23rd Avenue.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office & Emergency Management responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Crisp County Special Response Team Crisis Communicator and responders on scene worked to talk to the man.

Crisp County Emergency Management requested additional state resources like GSP Aviation and Georgia Search and Rescue Central Task Force. In addition to the requested resources, several local agencies were on the scene, including Cordele Police Department, Crisp County EMS, Cordele Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol Post 30 and Cordele Public Works.