Man tased after motorcycle chase on I-75 in Monroe County

Deputies say he crashed his motorcycle and then tried to run across the interstate when he was Tased and taken into custody

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Mitchell County man faces several felony charges after a chase in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for 'multiple traffic violations' near mile marker 188 just after midnight.

The release says the driver, identified as Skeeter Weeks, didn’t stop and a chase began. He continued down I-75S until getting off at the Rumble Road exit and he crashed when he tried to get back on the interstate.

Weeks then ran across the interstate when he was Tased and taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries in the crash.

He will be charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of meth and trafficking meth after deputies recovered a gun and a kilo of meth.

The sheriff’s office says Weeks is wanted in Grady County and is suspected of being affiliated with the Ghost Face Gangsters.