Third man charged in fatal shooting at west Macon apartment complex

Devin Smiley is charged with murder in connection to the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez

MACON, Ga. — A third man is now in custody and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a Macon apartment complex.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Devin Smiley turned himself in on Friday for the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was shot to death at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive on Nov. 22.

The sheriff's office says several men were gathered around Gonzalez's car when he was fatally shot, and they all ran from the scene.

The first suspect, 37-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Perez, was arrested the next day.

Investigators say he made several false statements and told them he was not in Gonzalez's car at the time of the shooting, which deputies determined to false.

The murder charge against him was later dropped after investigators went through more information and evidence, but he is still in custody at the Bibb jail on an unrelated charge and has a hold by US Immigration.

Then, on Dec. 3, 22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree was arrested after he was identified as one of the men around Gonzalez's car the night of the shooting. He was taken to the Bibb County jail and is charged with murder and Party to a Crime.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.