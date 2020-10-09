Man wanted for alleged attack on Macon business manager

Investigators say he entered the business and attacked the manager because his girlfriend was fired

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man they say attacked the manager of a business on Presidential Parkway.

According to a news release, the alleged battery happened on August 7.

It was reported to investigators that 23-year-old Kyler Deon Thompson aka Petey Souljah entered a business and attacked the manager because his girlfriend was fired.

Thompson is around 5’8” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. The sheriff’s office says he may have some facial, and that during the alleged attack he had dreads but they may have been removed in the last month.

If you know where he is, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call investigator.