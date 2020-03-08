Man wanted for Connecticut double murder last seen near Central Georgia

The US Marshals are offering a $,5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Russell Smith

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A man wanted for a February double murder in Connecticut is still on the run and authorities say he was last known to be in Henry County, Georgia.

According to a news release, the murder happened Feb. 22 outside Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield, CT.

It says Russell Smith is the main suspect, and that he killed two brothers – Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer.

He is charged with two counts of murder with a court set bond of $5 million.

Now, the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force has been called to assist in finding him.

He is believed to be staying with friends or family, and could be located in states across the south.

The US Marshals news release says his last known location was McDonough, on July 31.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-926-8332.