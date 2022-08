Christopher Miller was for arrested on Saturday night.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man who was a suspect in the shooting of a toddler at Lakeview Apartments that left one baby dead and another hurt.

The Fort Valley Police Department said they were looking for for Christopher Miller last month, and was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others.

In a Facebook post, Fort Valley Police said Miller was arrested on Saturday night and is currently in Peach County Jail.