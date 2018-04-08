Bibb deputies are investigating a purse snatching robbery at a Macon CVS store.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the CVS Pharmacy located at 4080 Bloomfield Road.

The release says a man snatched a purse from a disabled customer who was leaving the pharmacy. The man pushed the woman and her walker and took the purse when she fell to the ground. He then ran from the store and took off in a blue car waiting on a nearby street.

The woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

