Jakari Daniel was wanted for a 2020 homicide.

THOMASTON, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Thomaston was arrested in McIntosh County Saturday night for unrelated multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Thomaston Police Department, Jakari Daniel, aka "Byrd", was wanted for the December 1, 2020 homicide of Michael Gates.

This happened at 121 Wellington Drive in Thomaston.