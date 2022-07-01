Man wanted for Vidalia double homicide arrested in Arizona

Investigators say he will be extradited back to Georgia to face murder and aggravated assault charges.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Alabama man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Vidalia is now in custody after being arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona.

According to the GBI, 27-year-old Joshua Sanders of Birmingham was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Wednesday and he will be extradited back to Georgia.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Those charges are connected to a shooting that left a Vidalia mother and daughter dead last Thursday.

---

The GBI says Vidalia Police officers were called to a home on E. 5th Street for a domestic dispute that afternoon. A second 911 call came in as they were on their way to the scene about a shooting at the same address.

When officers got to the home, they found two women with gunshot wounds – 42-year-old Pamela Harden and 24-year-old Latorey Harden.

Latorey was dead at the scene and Pamela was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah, where she later died.

The shooter was seen leaving in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue – later identified as Pamela Harden’s – and it was recovered Sunday in Birmingham.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.