Man wanted in Milledgeville triple homicide now in custody

Police say 29-year-old Christopher Arnold was on the run from law enforcement after an unrelated aggravated assault in June

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police say a man wanted for questioning in a triple homicide is now in custody.

The department updated its original BOLO post for 29-year-old Christopher Arnold just before 4:30 p.m. Friday to say that.

CASE BACKGROUND

Police officers responded to 2309 Laura Court, Apartment B in reference to three subjects with gunshot wounds on July 3.

Two victims, 42-year-old Erica Reaves and 29-year-old Tyric Justice, died at the scene.

The third person, 38-year-old Quincy Jackson, died from his injuries at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent earlier this week.

They issued a lookout Thursday and said he was on the run from law enforcement after an unrelated aggravated assault in June.

Anyone with information on the June 23 aggravated assault or the July 3 triple homicide can call MPD at 478-414-4090.