Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed man robbed a Waffle House Friday night.

It happened at the restaurant on Chambers Road in West Macon.

Deputies say the man walked into a restaurant waving a gun. He demanded money and then ran out with the cash.

Witnesses last saw him running through a field towards Harrison Road.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses describe him as a man with a slender build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and had a black mask covering his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

