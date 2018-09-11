Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed man robbed a Waffle House Friday night.
It happened at the restaurant on Chambers Road in West Macon.
Deputies say the man walked into a restaurant waving a gun. He demanded money and then ran out with the cash.
Witnesses last saw him running through a field towards Harrison Road.
No one was hurt.
Witnesses describe him as a man with a slender build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and had a black mask covering his nose and mouth.
Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
