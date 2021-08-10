Man who delivered 4 pounds of meth to Jones County sentenced

Last year, a federal grand jury indicted him and nearly three dozen others who were allegedly part of a meth-trafficking ring.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man arrested while delivering four pounds of meth to Jones County will serve nearly 20 years in federal prison.

According to David Estes, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Jose Zepeda pleaded guilty Thursday to meth distribution charges.

He was arrested two years ago, along with several other suspects in Jones County.

Last year, a federal grand jury indicted Zepeda and nearly three dozen others who were allegedly part of a major meth-trafficking ring. Federal prosecutors called it ‘Operation Stranded Bandit.’

They say many of the suspects are connected to violent street gangs, like the Ghost Face Gangsters.

Zepeda was sentenced to 235 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.