Man identified after house fire in Monroe County

A woman was stabbed and a man died early Monday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they think the fire was started by the man inside the home.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is injured and a man is dead after a stabbing and house fire in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, they received a call that someone was stabbed at a home on Charles Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they couldn't get inside the building because it was on fire. The office said that a woman was stabbed and taken to a Macon hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

After extinguishing the fire, they found a man dead inside of the home.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Alphonse J. Lambrecht.

13WMAZ went to the scene and could not get an update from law enforcement about the stabbing and fire. Neighbors were not willing to speak on camera.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at this point in the investigation, they believe the fire was set intentionally by Lambrecht who was inside at the time.

Kim Christie owns the property and said Lambrecht, who rented from her, was a soft-spoken guy and always referred to her as "ma'am."

She did not know the woman that well but said she ran to her father who lives nearby for help after being stabbed. Christie also said the fire was started by the man after locking himself in the bedroom.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office would not confirm or deny what she told us. They're still investigating what happened inside the home and what was the cause of death.