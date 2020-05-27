FORSYTH, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition last week after officers shot him when he crashed into patrol cars and fired a gun at them is now behind bars.

According to the GBI, agents arrested Deon Damon Bowden, 27, on Wednesday for his role in the incidents that took place on May 16.

Bowden has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated cruelty to animals, battery, and battery family violence.

Bowden is being held at the Monroe County Jail. Booking photo can be obtained from the jail.

Here’s what started the entire chain of events that day, according to the GBI:

They say Monroe County 911 received several calls about a domestic issue at 23 Clearview Avenue in Forsyth around 9 p.m. May 16.

Callers said Bowden got into a fight with people at the house. Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded to the scene.

Their preliminary investigation showed Bowden started shooting at officers as they arrived. Then, he got into a car and starting driving toward Blount Street, according to the GBI.

Bowden crashed into two sheriff’s office patrol cars and several other cars.

The GBI says when he pulled out a gun again, officers shot him several times. They later found a gun in the car he was driving.

No officers were hurt.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'We'd love to have the RNC here': Gov. Kemp addresses possibility of Georgia hosting convention

Watch live: SpaceX, NASA set for historic astronaut launch Wednesday