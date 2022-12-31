Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died

A man who was injured after falling into traffic on December 27 has died from his injuries.

MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones.

53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon.

He was reportedly walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic and was hit by a Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus was a 35-year-old woman and she was not injured in the accident.

King was taken to a local hospital after the incident.

Saturday afternoon on December 31, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The accident is still being investigated, and as of now no charges have been filed yet.