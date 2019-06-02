LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Police in Henry County are asking the public to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Timothy Russell Osborne, who was reported missing on Feb. 6, 2019. Osborne has dementia and requires daily medication.

He was last seen on Peeksville Road in Locust Grove and was wearing a navy blue zip-up jacket, a black AC/DC shirt, camo hat with a Ford logo, Carhart jeans and blue shoes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 210 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has seen Osborne or might know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121.