Man with AR-15 arrested outside Dublin bank

Police were called after an elderly man walked into the bank and told employees the man drove him there

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Laurens County man is charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm after he drove an elderly man to the bank for drug money.

According to a news release from Dublin Police, it happened Friday at the Morris State Bank location in downtown Dublin. It was reported to police that an elderly man walked into the bank and told an employee he was brought there by a man named Timar Loyd.

The elderly man said Loyd told him to go to the bank and get the money he owed him. He told the employee Loyd had a gun.

Officers got to the bank, went up to Loyd’s car, and asked him to get out. The release says Loyd reached over for an AR-15 as an officer opened the car door, but he was arrested.

Two guns, cocaine and marijuana were found in the car. Detectives say the elderly man owed Loyd for drugs.

Loyd is charged with obstruction, possession of cocaine and drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and driving with a suspended license.