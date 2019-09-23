MACON, Ga. — A Twiggs County man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle over the weekend, according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Miley says 37-year-old Christopher Dupree wrecked near the I-75/I-16 interchange in Bibb County Sunday around 2 a.m.

He says Dupree died on scene, and his next of kin has been notified.

No one else was injured in the wreck, and Miley says Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

