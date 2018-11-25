UPDATE: The Bibb Sheriff's Office confirms this case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim hasn't been identified yet, but they say he was found with a stab wound in his back.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday in Central City Park.

According to the Lonnie Miley with the Bibb Coroner's Office, the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Miley says two people found the body in the park near Daybreak. The deceased has not yet been identified, but he said it was a man in his 30s or 40s and he did not have ID on him.

He also said marks on the man's body indicate the man's death was a homicide, but he couldn't give further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

