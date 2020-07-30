Update: Body of man recovered at Lake Sinclair identified

Georgia DNR says rangers helped recover a body found in the lake earlier this morning

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in Lake Sinclair.

Georgia DNR says rangers helped recover a body found in the water near Twin Bridges around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Howard Sills says the man’s body was found about 10 feet off the bank.

He was identified as 81-year-old Grady Lawrence.

Sills says the Oconee National Forest has a primitive campground across the road from the Twin Bridges Marina, and that the man and his friends routinely fish and camp in the area.

Foul play is not suspected and it is being investigated as a drowning death.