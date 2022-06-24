Fourth of July events happening in Central Georgia

A few previews of events happening in central Georgia that include fireworks, food, and Fourth of July fun!

MACON, Ga. — There are plenty of things to do around Central Georgia this Fourth of July, especially if you want to see fireworks and hear live music.

Several areas are hosting events, and there are multiple celebrations to choose from.

No matter how you celebrate the holiday, safety and fun are top priorities, and these events should be good for the whole family.

1) Freedom Fireworks in Perry

The Freedom Fireworks Display will be held on Mon. July 4th, from 2-5 pm at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The event is put on by the Perry Chamber, and the Fireworks start at 6 p.m.

The event will include food vendors and a kid's zone, and of course the firework show at dark.

The Robins Air Force Base Flag Lowering Team will begin the festivities, followed by a presentation to the 2022 Hometown Hero.

2) Sparks in the Park at Lake Tobesofkee parks in Macon-Bibb

The 26th Annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration will be held on Monday July 4, 2022.

Gates at all the Lake Tobesofkee parks including Claystone, Sandybeach, and Arrowhead will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

During the day, there will be swimming, boating, picnics, disk golf, and more.

There will also be a performance by the Travis Bryant Band from 6-9 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park Pavilion, and the fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m.

The park with the best view of the fireworks is Sandy Beach, and to see the fireworks from Claystone you can go to the west end of the beach.

Admission to the parks is $3.00 per person, and children ages 6 and under are free.

Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell says “It’s going to be a great day for our community to be at the lake, and we know people are going to love the show this year.”

3) Soul R & B Freedom Fest in Warner Robins

"The "Soul and R&B " Freedom Fest is happening on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The event will be held at Cary W. Martin Conference Center, with tickets starting at $25.

The night will include several performances, and the website of the event states:

"Warner Robins and Middle Georgia get ready for an excellent night of entertainment with the perfect blend of Soul and R&B provided by "DJ Trucker", "DJ Mix Master T" and one the ATL's hottest bands "Soul Cartel".

The event will have free parking, with security provided by Houston County Deputies.

For more information, call 404-969-8104 or 478-225-0616.

4) Independence Day celebration in Centerville

The event is being held on Friday, July 1st, from 6-10 p.m. in Center Park at 103 E Church Street in Centerville.

Live music, food trucks, and fireworks will be there, with entertainment by Party-Man Pro DJ, Illusionist Evan Dupree, and a live performance by The Swinging Medallions.

This will be followed by a grand fireworks finale.

Free admission and Parking are available, and for more information you can call 478- 953-4734, or go to centerville.org.

5) Fireworks Show in Forsyth

The Forsyth Main Street Fireworks Show will be held on July 2, and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a concert beforehand at 8, featuring Atlanta's Contagious band.

The stage and viewing area are located outside, in a field across from Forsyth City Hall.

If you have any questions, you can call 478-944-7747.

6) Red, White, and Blues event in Perry

This event is located in the Perry Events Center, and includes a performance of patriotic tunes from the Georgia Big Band.

There is limited seating, and a free ticket is required for entry (you get one ticket per attendee). Seating is also not assigned.

Outside food and drink are permitted, and doors open at 3 p.m.

The performance begins at 4 p.m. and goes through 5 p.m.

For more information, call 478-988-2758.