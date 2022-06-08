Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down

Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational public pools before they close for the summer.

MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools.

However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down.

All the pools close Saturday at 7 p.m., so pool-goers will have a short time to enjoy South Bibb Recreation Center or Frank Johnson Community Pool, to name a few.

The pool first opened during memorial day weekend.

Deeskyla and Demontay Brown say they are sad the pool is closing.

"I like coming cus' I like water, I like going to the deep end and I like the hot pool. I like coming to the pool cus' I love swimming and I love the water and I love the hot tub and I love the deep end," Brown said.

The pools will be back next summer though, and everyone will just have to wait until then to get back in the deep end.