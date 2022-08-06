Kids are out for the summer, leaving many parents wondering what they can do to keep them active

Summer camps put on by Macon-Bibb's Parks & Rec department are back up to full capacity this year

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — School is out and camp season is in, especially in Macon-Bibb. The county's summer camps are full steam ahead after several years of dealing with the pandemic.

"I wanted them to have something to do and interact with other children in other backgrounds and build those social skills up. It gave me peace of mind knowing that they weren't going to be at home bored," said Sierra Horton.

Horton is a busy single mom with twins and she works 12-hour shifts, five days a week. She's thankful summer camp is in session.

"It gives me peace of mind because I don't want to overload my mom and grandma to watch them, and with the neighborhood we live in, there aren't a lot of kids here," said Horton.

She's enrolled her kids in the Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation summer camp program for the past two years. Assistant director of Parks and Recreation, Armand Burnett, says even more kids are getting that chance this year.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we had modified numbers with our camp, so this year we opened it up full-fledged. We are at full capacity at most of our centers," said Burnett.

So now more busy parents like Horton can drop off their kids knowing they're in a safe space.

"Just having them there for that amount of time, knowing that they were safe, they were getting fed, doing their activities and doing fun things they like to do... it helped out a lot with my schedule," said Horton.

For camps that are part of the Bibb Parks & Recreation department, it's $180 for the summer, or $30 a week per child. The camps started June 6 and go for six weeks.