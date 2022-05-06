March Back to God event aims to bring down crime and save Macon's youth

Attorney Roy Miller says it's his 4th time organizing the march.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens marched Sunday from the Bibb County Juvenile Court on Oglethorp Street to the jail next door, then to city hall and ending at the Bibb County Courthouse on Mulberry Street.

Their message? March back to God.

Attorney Roy Miller says it's his 4th time organizing the march. He says the group wants to bring down crime and save Macon's youth.

Those that marched asked for county leaders to improve Macon's poorest neighborhoods, keep guns out of teens' hands, and provide more opportunities for juniors and seniors in high school, like part-time jobs.

"We all agree that we need to improve our community, bring people back to God, to encourage more love, bring more love, especially among youth," said Miller.