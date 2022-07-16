March held in response to Warner Robins gun violence

Dozens marched as Warner Robins responded to three back-to-back fatal shootings in late June, followed by another homicide this month.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Gun violence is not the way, ho, ho, hey hey!" was the message echoed down Watson boulevard all the way to the front of city hall.

Dozens marched as Warner Robins responded to three back-to-back fatal shootings in late June, followed by another homicide this month.

This puts Warner Robins on track to set a city record.

Bishop Milton Wynn Sr. says the end to gun violence will have to begin with people simply understanding that life matters.

"Until you realize that your life is valuable, something that is valuable that you have to take care of. Because when you pull a trigger on a gun, you're not only destroying the life of the victim you're shooting, but your life is destroyed," Wynn said.

In 2018, Warner Robins saw the highest amount of homicides in recent years, a total of 9.

So far this year, the city has had 8 homicides according to Police Chief John Wagner.