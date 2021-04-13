Marco's Pizza raising funds for family of Macon teen, former employee killed in car accident

Tyler Hart worked at Marco's Pizza for nine months. He was killed in a car accident last weekend. Now, the pizza shop is hosting a fundraiser for his family.

MACON, Ga. — For the last nine months, Tyler Hart worked at Marco's Pizza. General Manager Krystal Beach says hiring him was a no-brainer.

"I'm really big on giving people their first jobs because I feel like your first job sets your work ethic," says Beach.

Beach manages Marco's Pizza on Riverside Drive.

She hired Tyler Hart in July of 2020, and she says he instantly became part of the family.

"He was just really respectful and just really funny. When we talk about him now, we always just miss his laugh," she says.

The news of Hart's death last week was a shock to them all, including Jadyn Martin, who worked closing shifts with the Central High School senior.

"It definitely rocked all of us. Tyler was a very essential part of the crew and I think everyone knew that. When the news hit us, it kind of sucked the life out of the place, you know?" says Martin.

So Beach and the staff decided they will honor their coworker and friend with an all-day fundraiser and they'll donate a portion of all the sales to Hart's family.

Beach says much like when she first hired Hart, it was an easy decision.

"As soon as that happened, it was kind of like, 'He's part of the family.' He wasn't just an employee, he was like a brother to a lot of my staff. We're with each other all the time," she says.

Martin says it will be all hands on deck to help with orders on the day of the fundraiser.

"If you want to support the family in any way, you can start by simply buying a pizza. It's as simple as that," he says.

Beach says the fundraiser will be all day on Tuesday from the time they open at 11 a.m. until closing time at 10 p.m.