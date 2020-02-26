MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, folks in downtown Macon pulled out masks and put on beads to celebrate Mardi Gras.

There was plenty of live music, drink specials, and a whole lot of yummy food. People at Parish also had the opportunity to take pictures in front of a colorful background, get their faces painted, and compete in a costume contest. At Just Tap'd, every pint of beer you ordered you got a string of beads.

People wearing Mardi Gras masks had the chance to enter to win a $50 gift card there.

Toledo Bradford says he just loves the atmosphere.

"Oh, just being here, man, downtown Macon is historic, and I've been in this area for the past 25 years. We like doing things together, and whenever I get a chance to be out and celebrate and be with her, it's awesome," Bradford said.

Macon, Warner Robins, and Dublin all celebrated Mardi Gras.

