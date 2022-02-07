Fireworks involved in Marietta house fire, crews say

Smoke was seen billowing from the home.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Firefighters were rushed to a home on Marietta Saturday after neighbors woke up to heavy smoke.

Heavy clouds of smoke engulfed the backyard of a house located along Catkin Court, near Ebenezer Road NE. Firefighters were seen attacking flames through the front entrance, video shows. At least two fire engines were in the area.

Cobb County fire officials said no one was hurt, however, the family cannot live in the home for the time being.