'It's going to be like having Christmas for the first time when you are a kid': Marine Corps veteran gets the chance to vote after nearly 7 decades

Elijah Bell thought he couldn't vote because of a felony on his record, but that was not the case.

A Central Georgia veteran is getting the chance to vote after nearly seven decades.

Elijah Bell says he thought he couldn't vote because of a felony on his record, but it turns out that was not the case.

"When I was 20, I joined the Marine Corps, that was in 1973," he said.

At an early age Bell made the decision to serve our country.

"I was a 1345 heavy equipment operator."

Bell says he served in Japan before getting out of the Marines in 1977.

"It was pretty enjoyable after boot camp, it was quite the ordeal, I know you heard about the Marines and how tough they are," he said.

Once he made it out he ran into some trouble.

"Well, I got involved with a fella, and he got caught and told on me."

Bell says he was charged with a felony serving 12 months of probation, and restitution.

"I thought once a felon, always a felon."

He says recently his social worker informed him he would be able to vote for the first time in his life.

"It makes me feel good, I've never voted in my life, it is going to be the first time, it's going to be like having Christmas for the first time when you are a kid," he said.

Bell hopes his story encourages everyone to get out and vote in the upcoming November election.