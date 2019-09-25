HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There's a lot to look forward to with the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show coming up in Warner Robins, especially for strongman Mark Kirsch.

Before he does the impossible by pulling a 100,000-pound C-130 plane this weekend, Kirsch swung by Huntington Middle School on Wednesday.

He gave students advice on how to make goals and follow their dreams. He also gave kids a chance to interview him about his life and how he got to where he is today.

Kirsch says that this pull will be his biggest one yet.

“Everyone's a superhero at heart. It's not me that's a superhero,” he said. “I think if I bring them my motivation, if I bring the energy, the power to leave something there, knowing that I made an impact today, and made an impact yesterday, I'm going to make an impact tomorrow.”

Robins Air Force Base is one of many stops on his tour across America, where he pulls everything from jumbo jets to semi-trucks.

