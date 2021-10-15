Mark Richt to deliver keynote speech at The Methodist Home's 'Evening of Hope' in Macon

Richt's strong devotion to his Christian faith has been well documented over the years.

MACON, Ga. — Mark Richt, the former head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, will be in Macon on Oct. 19.

According to a news release from The Methodist Home, Richt will be the keynote speaker at the organization’s Evening of Hope fundraising dinner.

Richt is devoutly Christian and adopted two orphaned children from the Ukraine, which was the subject of an ESPN College GameDay documentary in 2008.

In 2011, he and his wife sold their lake home in Georgia with the intent to give more money to relief organizations.

Richt suffered from a heart attack almost two years ago. “As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife," he tweeted.

And earlier this year he announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In an interview with 13WMAZ sister station, 11Alive, he said his faith in God never wavered.

"I look at this as a momentary light affliction. It’s momentary, it’s not forever. Being in heaven is forever,” he said.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit The Methodist Home, which helps children, youth, and families in crisis throughout the state. They have a residential campus in Macon.

The event will be held at the Rumford Center at 304 Ave. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.