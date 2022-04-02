x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

16 markers disturbed in historic Black North Carolina cemetery

Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force Chair Emily Perry said it was heartbreaking to see vandalism affecting a project she has worked on for 11 years.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Officials say more than a dozen gravestones were either broken or toppled in a historic Black cemetery in North Carolina where the oldest headstone is said to date back more than 170 years. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.   

The Salisbury Post reports it's not clear when or why the Dixonville Cemetery was vandalized, but Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force Chair Emily Perry said it was heartbreaking to see vandalism affecting a project she has worked on for 11 years.

The vandalism was discovered as Perry and communications staff with the city of Salisbury drove to the cemetery on Wednesday to film videos for Black History Month.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for repairs.

We are devastated to learn today, Wed., Feb. 2, that numerous headstones have been turned over and broken at the...

Posted by Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.    

ALSO ON WCNC: 'Abundance of caution': Clinton College students told to shelter in place after HBCU threats

ALSO ON WCNC: 'I was quite furious': Headstones destroyed at NC cemetery

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Man donates famous Grand Slam turkeys to Macon Bass Pro