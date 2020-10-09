'I think Georgia is going to be fascinated with the history': Farmers Market Bulletin digitizes decades old issues

You can comb through the archives and discover all kinds of interesting items for sale on the farm, dating back to 1917.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — There is now a resource online for history buffs. The Farmers Market Bulletin, a farming newspaper, has now digitized their issues dating back to the 1920's.

Carey Knowles, who read the Farmers Market Bulletin for years, is a big fan.

"Well I was born and raised on the farm in 1953," he said.

In fact he has bought and sold cattle in the classifieds and even purchased an old horse carriage.

He says that it's great that the state decided to digitize the old files.

"Back when I got involved with the bulletin, 40 years ago, you didn't have all of these options to buy and sell over the internet," he said.

Gary Black is the state agriculture commissioner.

"It was a Craigslist and it was an Ebay long before these platforms were ever discussed," he said.

Black says hundreds of thousands of folks throughout the state have subscribed to the paper through the years. It's mainly an online experience now, still alive and going strong.

But now people have the unique opportunity to check out the headlines and want ads through the years.

"I think Georgia is going to be fascinated with the history," Black said.

Some of the things you will find include a recipe for scripture cake, horse saddles sold for a few bucks and even wants ads for wives.

"By the way we don't do that anymore," Black chuckled.

"I didn't realize that, that will be interesting to see," Knowles said.

Knowles, who still buys and sells cattle through the Bulletin, has grandchildren and he figures they can access that kind of a time for research papers and 4-H projects in school.

"It's really good to look back and see things people were buying and selling over the past years and how things have changed," he said.

Black hopes people will take advantage of this.