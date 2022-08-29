Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over

Shoppers chose from all kinds of items, like jewelry, antiques, and handmade furniture.

PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend.

"Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday.

Vintage market days is a nation-wide market, and it makes it's way to Central Georgia at least once a year.

Joy Mc'Collum and her family came all the way from Albany to look around and take home something for themselves.

"There's a variety of arts and crafts. There's something for everybody. There's all price ranges, and it was very reasonable to get in the door. The admission was five dollars. I mean you can't beat that. You can't go to the movies for that," she said.

If you missed the market this time around, it will be back in central Georgia next year in April.