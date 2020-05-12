Vintage Market Days event underway in Perry

They're open all weekend with 92 vendors. They are not requiring masks for you to walk inside.

PERRY, Ga. — COVID-19 erased many of our holiday traditions like shopping at festivals.

One event is up and going at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, so you have all weekend to come out and enjoy Vintage Market Days in Perry. It's a time to find some really unique gifts.

If you're worried about COVID-19, they are not requiring masks inside. When walked we through, about 50 percent of folks have their masks on, and 50 percent did not. The head organizer, Linn Fleming, said she just wanted to leave that up to people's personal decision, but if you are worried about the pandemic, there is an option outside where about six vendors have set up shop.

"There are so many creative people inside this building and out here," Fleming said.

Fleming she says coronavirus has made it hard for small vendors in 2020.

"They need people to come out and support them and help them put food on the table for their families. Small business owners are suffering and we want to support them any way we can," she said.

The folks that own the Splinters and Rags booth are out of North Carolina.

Diana Gaines says they've done a few events in Georgia this year.

"We started out 'antique primitive,' which is worn, and we kind of progressed into farmhouse, so that's a little whiter, shabby colors, and then really got into metal, so we joke around we are the heavy metal queens," she joked.

And those queens say COVID-19 has affected how they do business, but they're getting by.

"We are all adapting we're all learning this new new normal," she said with a smile.