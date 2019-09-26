MACON, Ga. — Another hotel project underway in downtown Macon, bringing the total number to three.

This particular hotel, a Marriott, is expected to bring more jobs and more money to the downtown area.

Rhett Holmes with IDP Properties announced plans to Bibb County commissioners for a Marriott hotel at the heart of downtown Macon.

"It's not your typical check-in desk. Everything is done with iPads and electronic check-ins, there's no real desk," said Holmes.

It will cost them about $30 million to finish.

"A rooftop bar and lots of weddings -- that's one thing we think we can cater to is weddings," said Holmes.

He says they plan to open by 2021 with 94 rooms, valet parking, a coffee and wine shop, a restaurant, and a outside seating area for guests and visitors to enjoy.

"It was told to us numerous times that there was a demand for a hotel downtown," said Holmes.

Valerie Bradley with Visit Macon says currently there are more than 60 hotels in Macon with more than 5,500 rooms.

"These potential properties to open will fit a need that we have," said Bradley.

Bradley says right now, there are three places to stay in the downtown area. the Marriott off Coliseum Drive or the 1842 Inn and the Burke Mansion in the College Hill area.

"Anytime there are more options for people that's a great thing to have," said Bradley.

Holmes says the hotel will be more than just a place for visitors to stay. He estimates the economic impact of the hotel on the county would be about $13.5 million over the next decade. He asked county commissioners to help with sidewalk repairs and building a retaining wall for the seating area.

