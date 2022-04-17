Marshallville hosts its first annual Easter Parade

Residents made their way to the community park for some music and car shows.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the city of Marshallville hosted their first annual Easter Parade.

The parade started at 3 p.m., then residents made their way to the community park for some music and car shows.

Families say they enjoyed seeing something different in the area.

Steven Harden is one of the few who coordinated the event. He said he wanted to honor their new mayor and gives something back to his community.

"We wanted to just make it real nice for the kids at this time cause what's important is for the children right now. So that's why I did it. For the kids," he said.