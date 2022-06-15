Marshallville's first annual Juneteenth event hopes to bring people together

The event is set to have a cook-off with more than seven contestants.

MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — Marshallville will host their first annual Juneteenth event this Saturday at the Julius Rice Park on Sleepy Hollow Road.

At least 7 contestants have already signed up for the barbecue competition to see who is the best of the best in Marshallville.

The NAACP will have voter registrations and there will be recruiters from the Navy and the Marines.

Mayor Al Lane says he is looking forward to seeing the people of Marshallville come together and embrace a moment in history.

"It's a celebration!" Lane says. "We're celebrating the abolishment of slavery and acknowledging that we are people like everybody else."

Lane says he will also read the proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as a citywide holiday.