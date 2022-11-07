MARTA Airport service interrupted, person who went onto tracks taken into custody

Trains are set to resume in the area after they had been stopped since a little before 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — MARTA service was interrupted for more than three hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday due to a person on the tracks.

Service was set to resume after a person, described by the agency as a "jumper," was taken into custody.

The incident has caused significant train delays in the area. MARTA has been running passengers to the College Park Station from the airport on a bus.

MARTA said the incident occurred on the tracks over the long term parking lot starting at around 12:40 p.m.

A little after 4 p.m., MARTA said in a tweet that the situation had been cleared and the bus shuttle service was terminated.

Update: The emergency at the Airport has been cleared. The bus shuttle service has been terminated from the Airport to College Park. Delays clearing on North/ South line. Thank you for your patience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) July 14, 2022

Due to an emergency at the Airport, bus shuttle service is being provided from the Airport to College Park. Board from the south terminal, at the Airport. Board from the south bus bay, at College Park. Delays occurring on the N/S line. We appreciate your patience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) July 14, 2022

Several passengers reported on the backup and travel problems, posting on social media about the service interruption.

Jumper above the tracks at atlanta airport. ✈️

Rideshare is closed. No #uber or #lyft

Also #marta is closed. You will need to take a shuttle bus to the college park station if you want to leave the ATL airport and don’t have someone picking you up. #atlairport #atlantaairport — 📬 Sherrod DeGrippo (@sherrod_im) July 14, 2022