x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's how you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Georgia

Central Georgia is honoring the Civil Rights icon through the weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Some cities in Central Georgia are holding special events to remember his life and legacy.

Did we miss an event? Email us the information at news@13wmaz.com.

BALDWIN

Georgia Military College Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony

  • When: Friday, Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Goldstein Center for Performing Arts on GMC's Main Campus
  • Cost: Free
  • What: Captain William “T” Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the event. Thompson will share his story about his journey through integration

MLK Jr. Hoop it Up Game for the Youth

  • When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
  • What: Event with different guest speakers, basketball games, trophy awards, etc. at Walter B. Williams Park.

Where do we go from here? MLK Day Ceremony

  • When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. 
  • Where: Floyd L. Griffin, Jr. Black Heritage Plaza at 201 N. Wayne St.
  • What: A ceremony to celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. hosted by SCLS and NAACP #5169

BIBB

Commemorative MLK Assembly

  • When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
  • Where: Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon

Oratorical Competition

  • When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.
  • Where: Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive
  • What: Join Macon-Bibb County Recreation as they celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hear local high school students share their voice and vision.

RELATED: Mercer University receives grant to produce short video series about Macon's racial history

RELATED: Where MLK and Coretta met and studied, a memorial will rise

In Other News

Taylor's Friday Midday Forecast