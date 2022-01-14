Here's how you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Georgia

Central Georgia is honoring the Civil Rights icon through the weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Some cities in Central Georgia are holding special events to remember his life and legacy.

Did we miss an event? Email us the information at news@13wmaz.com.

BALDWIN

Georgia Military College Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony

When: Friday, Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Center for Performing Arts on GMC's Main Campus

Cost: Free

What: Captain William “T” Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the event. Thompson will share his story about his journey through integration

MLK Jr. Hoop it Up Game for the Youth

When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

What: Event with different guest speakers, basketball games, trophy awards, etc. at Walter B. Williams Park.

Where do we go from here? MLK Day Ceremony

When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

Where: Floyd L. Griffin, Jr. Black Heritage Plaza at 201 N. Wayne St.

What: A ceremony to celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. hosted by SCLS and NAACP #5169

BIBB

Commemorative MLK Assembly

When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Where: Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon



Oratorical Competition