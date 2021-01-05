UGA Bulldog, Mary Persons alum Malik Herring signs free agent deal with Chiefs

Malik Herring was not drafted, but finds an NFL home with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from previous coverage on Herring.

Forsyth native and Georgia football defensive end Malik Herring has a new home in the NFL.

Herring will sign an undrafted free agency deal with the 2020 Super Bowl Champions -- the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herring played high school football at Mary Persons High, where he was an All-State selection, a four-star recruit and a Top 20 player in Georgia.

Herring took his talents to UGA, where he started two years at defensive end. He finished his career with 76 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

Herring was invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, but did not participate because he tore his ACL in practice.

He's now working towards a full recovery and headed to Kansas City to play for the Chiefs.