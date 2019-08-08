FORSYTH, Ga. — About a year ago, Mary Persons High School athlete Amari Jefferson gathered with family, friends, and coaches as they stood behind him on his search for a kidney.

"Facebook -- it's a wonderful thing. It tells you everybody else's business," says Donna Wilson.

Wilson saw posts like this from Amari Jefferson's family and friends asking for a kidney donor.

"Never dreamed that we would be this close, but God allowed it to happen," says Wilson.

Wilson went through countless blood work to determine she could donate to Amari.

Now, two years later, Amari found a perfect match for a kidney he desperately needs.

"It was a child, and any child, I would have went and tested just because I would hope that someone would do the same thing for one of my kids or grandkids," Wilson.

Two years of dialysis treatment and having both kidneys removed, the battle to get to this moment wasn't easy.

"It's been a long journey, but now, it's exciting to see that just taking time and being patient and just being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, you know, it's a good thing to be able to just get to this moment," says Amari.

Amari stayed "98AJStrong" as family, friends, high school football and basketball coaches stood behind him on his quest to find a match.

"We are family. We are one big family. It doesn't matter where we all come from, we are all one big family here," says Wilson.

After being out for several seasons of football and basketball, Amari looks forward to getting back to the sports he loves.

"Being able to think that I might have a chance to get back to doing what I'm doing, playing football, and a hundred percent, being back on the court, being with my boys, and having a good time," says Amari.

Right now, Amari is on dialysis nine hours every day, but on August 15th, he will get his new kidney.

Amari went into kidney failure because of a chronic kidney disease.

